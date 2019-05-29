Report: Miles Sanders has hamstring strain, could practice this week

Getty Images

Running back Miles Sanders hasn’t been practicing with the Eagles recently, but that could change this week.

We noted on Tuesday that Sanders has been a spectator at Eagles organized team activities the last two weeks, but there was no word from the team about the reason he was on the sideline or when he might be back. Wednesday brought a report that filled in some of those blanks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Sanders has been dealing with a hamstring strain that is not considered to be a serious issue. Schefter adds that Sanders could return to the field as early as Wednesday.

If that’s the case, the second-round pick will likely be eased into the flow as all involved would like to avoid aggravating the issue in a way that would put him back on the bench for the rest of the offseason program.