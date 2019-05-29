Report: SoFi closing in on naming rights to new L.A. stadium

Getty Images

The new NFL stadium in Inglewood lacks a naming-rights deal. That could change soon.

FOX Business Network reports that SoFi is in “late-stage talks” to place its brand on the place where the Rams and Chargers will begin playing in 2020.

Formally known as Social Finance, Inc., the San Francisco-based company provides student loan refinancing, mortgages, and personal loans via online transactions.

The report doesn’t specify the amount that would be paid for the naming rights. The presence of two teams (and at least 20 NFL games per year along with periodic Super Bowls) makes the label far more valuable than it would be elsewhere. The report also indicates that SoFi is negotiating with the NFL; if negotiations are happening, they’re presumably occurring between the company and Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who is building the stadium with his own money.

Even if the deal doesn’t happen, SoFi is getting free publicity from simply being linked to the transaction.