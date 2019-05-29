Reuben Foster undergoes knee surgery

AP

Washington linebacker Reuben Foster underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington reports.

Foster is expected to return to the team facility “within a few weeks” to begin his rehab.

He injured his knee in the first practice at organized team activities last week.

Washington claimed Foster off waivers from the 49ers last season. San Francisco cut Foster after a domestic violence arrest. Charges in that case were dropped, and the league did not suspend him.

Foster, though, won’t play this season because of the injury.

He will remain under contract to Washington in 2020.