Seahawks swap out undrafted rookie running backs

The Seahawks made a change at the back end of their backfield depth chart on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of running back Marcelias Sutton to the 90-man roster. He takes the spot previously held by Adam Choice, who signed with the team after the draft and was waived with an injury designation.

Sutton tried out for the Seahawks at their rookie minicamp earlier this month after going undrafted out of Oklahoma. Sutton was limited to six games for the Sooners last season and gained 152 yards on 29 carries when he was in the lineup.

Sutton joins sixth-round pick Travis Homer as rookies on a depth chart fronted by Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise.