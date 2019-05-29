Security guard wants “sincere apology” from Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 29, 2019
The security guard who was knocked down by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he’d like a “sincere apology.”

Kyle Johnson told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he wasn’t injured in the incident captured on video, but was looking for more contrition than he got from Elliott — who bumped into him and then forearmed him to the ground against a metal fence.

“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” Johnson said. “It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but really, nothing happened? I mean, come on. . . .

“I did get an apology from him. It wasn’t a sincere apology. He didn’t maintain eye contact. It didn’t seem sincere at all.”

The 19-year-old Johnson plays football at a California community college, and was working as a security guard at a Las Vegas music festival. Video of the incident was obtained by TMZ.com, and the league has said it will review it for a possible infraction of the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Cowboys seem ready to move past it, saying the incident would not affect ongoing contract negotiations for their star running back (who was suspended six games in 2017 for violating the Personal Conduct Policy).

18 responses to “Security guard wants “sincere apology” from Ezekiel Elliott

  2. Little snowflake wants an apology. I wonder if Jack Lambert ever apologized to Cliff Harris for that Super Bowl 10 body slam

  4. In many – if not all – states, the state is not dependent on the victim “pressing charges” in order to arrest and charge a perpetrator. In this instance, for example, the city or state likely has sufficient evidence to bring charges against Elliott regardless of the victim’s cooperation.

    Regardless, if the NFL just shrugs this off as no big deal, they will shred the last vestiges of any remaining credibility they could possibly have on matters of personal conduct. The Cowboys stance is inexcusable and is insulting, as if people have no sense and can’t see the obvious truth.

  8. Finally watched the video. My main takeaway is how intoxicated/under the influence he is. Half the time, it looks like he doesn’t even know where he is.

    This is not a major incident, at all. But if he keeps wandering around in public this wasted, it’s only a matter of time. Either his representation or the Cowboys better put some handlers on him ASAP.

  13. The fact that the NFL is looking into this, yet letting the legal process play out for Tyreek Hill should be the last draw. NFL fans should collectively protest for Goddell’s resignation.

  14. I think it was pretty mature of the security guard to not press charges or make a big deal, AND I think Elliot should have definitely given him a sincere apology without needing to be asked. The younger guard showed maturity, whereas Elliot acted like a child who’d been scolded for being naughty.

  15. The kid fell over backing away. He didn’t get shoved. He submissively looked at the ground and away from Elliot. He shouldn’t have been working security in the first place.

    It’s OK to have a rubber spine. But it’s not OK to have a rubber spine and accept a job working security. He should be selling tickets not working security. Know thyself.

  16. Zeke is an idiot. He was hammered, arguing with his girlfriend at the exit of a public music festival at 3 am. Security, rightfully worried about what was going on said something to him and he threatened the guard and pushed him over. Why do it? He’s putting himself in really bad situations for no reason. All he had to do was leave.

  17. Minimum 10 game suspension as a repeat offender of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy, if Jerry Jones starts the same BS he tried last time then he should be suspended for a year. Zeke is out of control, to have served a six game suspension and still conduct himself in this manner just shows how little he has learned and how he does not plan to adjust his behavior or mature an any measurable way.

  18. Seems Mr. Elliot might have a little anger management issue. He is a hot head. Any bets that we will read about him doing this again?

