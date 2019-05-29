Security guard wants “sincere apology” from Ezekiel Elliott

AP

The security guard who was knocked down by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he’d like a “sincere apology.”

Kyle Johnson told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he wasn’t injured in the incident captured on video, but was looking for more contrition than he got from Elliott — who bumped into him and then forearmed him to the ground against a metal fence.

“I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” Johnson said. “It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but really, nothing happened? I mean, come on. . . .

“I did get an apology from him. It wasn’t a sincere apology. He didn’t maintain eye contact. It didn’t seem sincere at all.”

The 19-year-old Johnson plays football at a California community college, and was working as a security guard at a Las Vegas music festival. Video of the incident was obtained by TMZ.com, and the league has said it will review it for a possible infraction of the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Cowboys seem ready to move past it, saying the incident would not affect ongoing contract negotiations for their star running back (who was suspended six games in 2017 for violating the Personal Conduct Policy).