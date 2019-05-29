SoCal SoFi stadium deal reportedly worth $20 million per year

Posted by Mike Florio on May 29, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
The money-for-nothing naming-rights industry sometimes doesn’t generate as much money as it should.

SoFi, according to VenuesNow.com (via SportsBusiness Daily), will pay in the range of $20 million per year for 20 years to attach its name to the new stadium that the Rams and Chargers will share in L.A.

That’s far less than the $35-40 million that was targeted for the deal, and it’s in line with the amount paid each year for the rights to MetLife Stadium, where both the Jets and Giants play.

As noted by Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, the L.A. deal carries enhanced value. Beyond hosting two NFL teams, the venue will enter the Super Bowl rotation, present multiple college football championships, and host the Olympics. If also will be, as Markazi points out, directly below the flight path into LAX.

  2. Money for nothing? If it’s money for nothing then why do all these company’s fight for naming rights in all these stadiums?

  3. “If it’s money for nothing then why do all these company’s fight for naming rights in all these stadiums?”

    Its an ego thing for the corporate honchos nothing more. Does anyone not know who Met Life is for example? Do they really thing having their name on a stadium will do anything more than the massive TV advertising these companies already do? Of course not.

    All it does is jack up the cost of their products due to spending an extra 20 mil a year on unneeded advertising.

  4. factschecker says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:28 pm
    And that goes back to the taxpayers for paying for the stadium right?

    __________________________________________________________________

    You do know that this stadium is entirely paid for by the owner, no tax payer dollars right?

