Steelers want to see Chris Boswell earn his money

Getty Images

Chris Boswell said yesterday he appreciated the Steelers sticking with him.

Of course, they stuck it to him first.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers pushed back Boswell’s $2 million roster bonus from mid-March until after the preseason finale.

Had he not agreed to that deal, they’d have cut him.

Boswell struggled last year, making just 13-of-20 field goals (and missing five extra points) before finishing the year on injured reserve with a groin problem.

The Steelers gave him a contract extension last summer, and would have to eat dead money to cut him now. Their hope is that he returns to form (he was 89.5 percent on field goals going into last year), but they’re clearly trying to give him incentive to do so.

The only other kicker on the roster at the moment is undrafted rookie Matthew Wright.