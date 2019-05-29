Steve Bisciotti: Gerald McCoy is a game-wrecker

Getty Images

Gerald McCoy left Baltimore without a deal. That came days after he left Cleveland without a deal.

He now will visit Carolina.

The Ravens, like the Browns, remain interested in and hopeful of signing the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

“I hope McCoy wants us,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti told season ticket holders on a conference call Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I hope he goes home and tells his wife that he needs to play for the Ravens. I think he can do some damage in the backfield.”

Bisciotti said the Ravens would welcome McCoy “with open arms.”

The Ravens, of course, know what a dominant defensive tackle means, having had Haloti Ngata earn five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nods in his time in Baltimore.

“Do I think that he’s a need? I think that everybody out there has seen what he can do,” Bisciotti said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “I think he’s a bit of a game-wrecker, and in this day and age, you need that kind of presence on the inside.”