Travis Benjamin wants to take up Ted Ginn on his 40-yard dash challenge

Saints receiver Ted Ginn said recently that he would race anyone for $10,000, but “anyone” apparently doesn’t include Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin.

Benjamin was asked about Ginn’s challenge and said he tried to take him up on it, and would love to participate in next month’s planned 40-yard dash tournament featuring several NFL players, but when he reached out he never heard back.

“When I wrote them they didn’t write me back, so I knew what that was,” Benjamin said. “I won’t back down from a challenge one bit. I’m a competitive person. If you want to get on the field and race, we can race.”

Benjamin, who ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, would seemingly be a good player to invite to the 40-yard dash tournament, although that tournament may not happen anyway once players begin to consider how the prize money compares to how much they could lose in salary if they suffer an injury.