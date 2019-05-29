Trent Brown says move back to right tackle is “natural”

AP

When the Raiders signed Trent Brown to a four-year, $66 million deal, he was coming off a year as the starting left tackle for the Patriots.

Brown is not going to be at the same spot on Oakland’s offensive line. The team has opted to keep 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller at left tackle while Brown moves to the right side.

It’s the position he played for the 49ers during his first three years in the league and Brown said on Tuesday that it has been a smooth transition back to the spot.

“It’s natural,” Brown said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Pretty much just stepping right back into what I was doing. [Moving to the left side] was more of a transition than it is coming back to the right. Definitely had to get my reps in and get my work in and it took some time, but I got comfortable over there and I think I can play either side comfortably now.”

Given Brown’s familiarity with playing on the right side, the biggest question mark at tackle for the Raiders will likely be whether or not Miller makes the improvements needed after a shaky rookie season.