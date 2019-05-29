Vikings hire Nate Kaeding as part-time kicking coach

Getty Images

The Vikings have run through a number of kickers during head coach Mike Zimmer’s tenure as the team’s head coach and the common thread between them has been a penchant for missing important kicks.

That led Zimmer to say in February that the team was in the market for a coach who would work with the kickers on ways to reverse that trend. The Vikings found their man in a former NFL kicker.

Former Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding has joined the team on a part-time basis. He was at Wednesday’s organized team activity working with Dan Bailey.

“Nate’s done it before,” special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said, via the Pioneer Press. “So that’s somebody that you can trust and that’s experience that you can’t find just with any coach. So we’ve been lucky. He’s local. It only takes him a few hours to get here. He’s with us a few days a week. Communicates consistency through emails and video.”

Kaeding had a lot of success during his nine-year career, including a selection to the All-Pro first team in 2009. He also knows what it is like to have big misses as he was 8-of-15 on field goals in the postseason over eight appearances with the Chargers.

The Vikings will be hoping that his instruction leads to more of the former than the latter.