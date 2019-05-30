49ers bump Tarvarius Moore back to free safety

Getty Images

With injuries already taking a toll in the secondary, the San Francisco 49ers have asked Tarvarius Moore to lend a hand at his former position.

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Moore was lining up at free safety during team workouts on Wednesday.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wouldn’t commit to a full-time position change for Moore to safety. However, a broken collarbone for Jimmie Ward and offseason shoulder surgery for D.J. Reed has left the 49ers shorthanded at the position for the time being.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to training camp,” Saleh said. “… That’s something we love about Tarvarius Moore. We drafted him knowing he has great versatility where he can pay corner and safety. With him being back there at safety these OTAs, if he lights it up safety we’ll see it.”

Moore, who played the position in college at Southern Mississippi, has been primarily a cornerback with the 49ers.

Moore, a third-round pick of the 49ers last season, appeared in all 16 games for the team a year ago with two starts in Weeks 16 and 17 at the right cornerback position.