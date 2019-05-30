Aaron Donald: A lot of things I can fix about my game

AP

The Rams are happy to have defensive tackle Aaron Donald with the team for offseason workouts after he was absent the last two years during a push for a new contract and Donald’s been enjoying the different schedule as well.

Donald said it’s important for players to build relationships by “being around each other, pushing each other” throughout the offseason. The back-to-back defensive player of the year also sees it as an opportunity to get even better.

“Just try to improve my overall game,” Donald said. “There’s a lot of things I can clean up and fix myself, so just listen to the coaching. [Defensive line coach Eric Henderson] broke down film with me and saw a lot of things I need to get better at and I’m just listening to him, trusting him and working on my game.”

Donald wasn’t willing to share any specifics about what he’s working on — “I’m not going to sit here and tell you my weaknesses” — but the idea of Donald finding new heights has to be an appealing one to the defending NFC champions.