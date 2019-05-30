Artavis Scott hopes third time is the charm

Getty Images

Artavis Scott left Clemson with the most catches in school history. He made 245 receptions in his three seasons, 68 more than teammate Mike Williams had at Clemson.

Now, more than two years after he left college, Scott awaits his first catch in the NFL.

Undrafted in 2017, Scott earned a spot on the Chargers’ practice squad as a rookie. He was on his way to making the team’s roster in 2018 when he injured his ankle in the final preseason game.

Scott spent last season on injured reserve.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with,” Scott said, via Hayley Elwood of the team website. “When you think you’ve done enough to be able to just make the team, and you just sit for another year, it’s tough. I stayed in good spirits. The Lord sat me down to make way for somebody else, so I just tried to keep myself up and motivated knowing God had a plan for me.”

Scott is having another good offseason as he tries for the third time to make the 53-player roster.

“I thought Artavis was having a heck of an offseason for us last year before he got hurt,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “He has picked up where he left off.”