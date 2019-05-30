Bears feel a “different air” around Mitchell Trubisky

AP

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said earlier this month that “the bar is definitely set higher” for the team after they won the NFC North last season and the same is true for Trubisky himself.

Trubisky’s entering his third season and his second year in the system brought to Chicago by head coach Matt Nagy, which Nagy said leaves the quarterback at a point where he’s “really trying to master” the offense. Nagy said he’s seen signs of that happening and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said Trubisky’s command is “night-and-day” from last season.

“Our standard for him is extremely high,” Helfrich said, via the team’s website. “But just as far as the operation of not only what he’s supposed to do, what the defense is doing, manipulating protections, just the air about him is way different and everybody has noted that, observed that in various ways. Therefore, people around him are playing better and that helps too.”

Trubisky said he can “kind of see everything come to fruition” and continued growth into September would improve the team’s prospects for another division title.