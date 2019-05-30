Bengals sign quarterback Ryan Finley to rookie deal

Getty Images

The Bengals have plenty of questions about the future of their offense, under new coach Zac Taylor.

At least one of the parts is now under contract.

The team announced that fourth-round quarterback Ryan Finley had signed his rookie deal.

The former N.C. State quarterback and holdover Jeff Driskel are the options behind starter Andy Dalton at the moment, so there’s a chance for Finley to create a role for himself. A solid three-year starter in college, he finished with the top completion percentage mark in school history (.645), and finished with 10,505 passing yards and 18 300-yard games.

The Bengals are now down to one unsigned pick, third-rounder Germaine Pratt.