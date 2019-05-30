Bills increased security during final days of Richie Incognito’s time with the team

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2019, 11:50 AM EDT
AP

The Raiders think they’re rolling the dice on Richie Incognito. In reality, they could be playing with fire.

The folks at BuffaloRumblings.com spotted this passage from the AP story regarding Oakland’s decision to sign Incognito: “A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that security was stepped up at the Bills headquarters around the time Incognito announced his retirement on social media. Though he wasn’t entirely barred from the facility, security personnel were placed on alert if Incognito arrived, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.”

As a league source explained it to PFT, the perception/reality regarding Incognito based on his time in Buffalo is that he’ll be fine for an extended period of time, but that he’ll fly off the handle without warning, causing some people to fear for their safety. That meshes entirely with the report that the Bills increased security during the slow-motion social-media campaign by Incognito to retire, to unretire, and to demand his release from the team.

Obviously, the Raiders currently believe Incognito is fine, and he may be fine for a while. But what happens if he once again flies off the handle without warning? Will it be enough in the aftermath of whatever he does for the Raiders to say, “Well, we did our homework, we talked to an awful lot of people, we talked to Richie, we told Richie what we expected both on and off the field, we expected him to adhere to that, and by the way you can’t have all Boy Scouts”?

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Bills increased security during final days of Richie Incognito’s time with the team

  1. Awesome work Gruden!

    Gruden better change his outdated mindset really quick that this is not a veteran based league anymore, both for cap reasons and for speed purposes.

    You best build your base with youth. If you don’t have that, you have no chance.

  2. And yet the Pats have the most guys over 30 and drafted a receiver in the 1st round who ran a 4.53 40.

    tylawspick6 says:
    …this is not a veteran based league anymore, both for cap reasons and for speed purposes.

  4. If he should hurt someone associated with the Raiders the lawsuit amount they get will be beyond huge. Mayock has lost his mind. Rudeness never had a mind to lose. Very sad

  6. Richie has sought help with his mental issues so if anything, him playing football and being with the guys again will probably benefit him and society more than him just sitting at home with a bunch of money and nothing to do.

  7. Agree that Incognito should not be in the league based on his past behavior.

    On a different note, on today’s show Florio mentioned that the league should work retroactively to punsih Incognito under the personal conduct policy. Is that kosher? Because if it is, wouldn’t it open the floodgates for the league to suspend a lot of players for something they did in the past?

  9. So when he takes his meds he’s fine, and when he forgets to take them or intentionally missed a couple doses he’s nuts and acts out his anger.

    Sounds like a ticking time bomb to me.

  10. so much drama….. I wonder if the steelers would have signed him , that there would be relentless posts about him…. interesting that two years later we are now hearing about extra security….must have been a huge issue back then.

    Give it a rest…Go Raiders!!!

  11. Signing incognito is one of the reasons the raiders won’t be winning a championship for a long time.

  12. delfines72 says…..”on today’s show Florio mentioned that the league should work retroactively to punish Incognito under the personal conduct policy. Is that kosher?”

    Just because no one saw when it happened doesn’t mean it goes away. Even criminal offenses have statute of limitations that can run for years. It happened and even though not seen when it happened the offender is still on the hook to be prosecuted and punished. He didn’t get away with it and it doesn’t go away.

  14. pensfan1 says “Just because no one saw when it happened doesn’t mean it goes away. Even criminal offenses have statute of limitations that can run for years. It happened and even though not seen when it happened the offender is still on the hook to be prosecuted and punished. He didn’t get away with it and it doesn’t go away.”

    Well but that’s my whole point. If the league’s personal conduct policy can be applied retroactively, doesn’t that mean there could be dozens if not maybe hundreds of players that could/should be suspended for things they did since they came into the league?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!