Blair Brown accused of pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill her

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an incident report Thursday afternoon that shed more light on Blair Brown’s arrest a day earlier. Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports that Brown stands accused of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill her.

The woman claims Brown pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the abdomen, and punched her in the face during an argument around 4 a.m. ET on April 28, per the report obtained by DiRocco. She added, according to the report, that as Brown was leaving the home, he removed two firearms from a garage safe before she locked the door behind him.

Brown, the woman claims in the report, screamed at her and broke the glass on the door, so she unlocked it. That’s when Brown pointed a gun at her and said he was going to kill her and another person in the house, according to the woman.

Authorities charged Brown with misdemeanor domestic battery (touch or strike) without injury.

The witness said, via the report, that she did not see any physical altercation between Brown and the woman because it took place in their bedroom. The witness, though, said she saw the victim leave the bedroom crying and with blood on her mouth and that Brown had a cut on his hand.

The witness added she heard Brown tell the victim that he would punch her if she put her hands on him again, but while she saw him remove the firearms from the garage, she did not witness Brown pointing a gun at the victim or threatening to kill her. Instead, the witness said she heard Brown say, “I wish I could,” when the victim asked if he was going to kill her.

The officer said in the report he saw a small red bruise on the victim’s left knee and a cut on her bottom lip.

The Jaguars released Brown on May 9, and he has remained a free agent.

Brown, 25, played 28 games the past two seasons, making 12 tackles and half a sack.

Jacksonville made him a fifth-round choice in 2017.

Brown was a core special teams player. He played five snaps on defense and 271 on special teams last season after seeing 48 defensive snaps and 224 on special teams as a rookie.