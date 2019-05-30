Breshad Perriman sitting out with shoulder injury for Buccaneers

Getty Images

Breshad Perriman has been reduced to being a spectator during OTAs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Perriman injured his shoulder two weeks ago and has been held out of workouts ever since.

The Buccaneers signed former UAB wide receiver Xavier Ubosi to help add some depth to the position for workouts as Perriman and Mike Evans are currently sitting out.

It’s also still three months out from games that count so there certainly isn’t any rush to get Perriman, or Evans, back on the field.

Perriman was set to return to the Cleveland Browns in March. He had agreed to a deal with the Browns right before Cleveland acquired Odell Beckham Jr. in trade from the New York Giants. The two sides mutually dissolved the agreement and Perriman signed with the Buccaneers shortly thereafter.

Perriman, a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, is about to enter his fifth season in the NFL. After missing his entire rookie year due to injuries, Perriman appeared in 27 games for Baltimore over the next two seasons. The Ravens released Perriman at the end of training camp last year and he landed in Cleveland after a brief stay with the Washington Redskins.

Perriman has 59 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in his career.