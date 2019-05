Getty Images

The Browns were Gerald McCoy‘s first visit. They were not his last.

The Browns are fine with that, however, as they hold out hope the free agent defensive tackle will choose them.

“He knows the direction we are heading,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

McCoy went to Baltimore after his visit to Cleveland, and is visiting the Panthers today.

It’s unclear if anyone else is looking to join the bidding, or whether McCoy’s in a rush to make a decision.