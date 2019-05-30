Browns likely to keep Jarvis Landry out of mandatory minicamp for precautionary reasons

AP

With all the focus on the absence of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from Browns offseason workouts, little attention has been paid to the absence of receiver Jarvis Landry.

Details have been scarce regarding Landry’s status. Apparently, he has an injury. With no obligation to disclose information regarding injuries in the offseason, the Browns haven’t said much about Landry’s specific status.

On Thursday, coach Freddie Kitchens made it clear that Landry isn’t likely to participate in the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp.

“I do not know that right now,” Kitchens initially said regarding the possibility of Landry taking part. “Probably not.”

Asked whether Landry has had any type of medical procedure, Kitchens said, “No, it is just more precautionary than anything.”

Landry appeared at the opening of Cleveland’s offseason program, at a press conference with quarterback Baker Mayfield and Beckham, a close friend and college teammate of Landry’s. Beckham has been back for only one day since then; Landry quite possibly hasn’t been back at all.