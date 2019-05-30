Browns receivers coach believes Odell Beckham’s best yet to come

AP

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was to the point when asked what Odell Beckham Jr. has missed by attending only one of nine organized team activities and skipping the voluntary minicamp.

“A lot,” Kitchens said, adding, “the offense.”

But Browns receivers coach Adam Henry, who also coached Beckham at LSU and with the Giants, said Beckham will have no trouble catching up at next week’s mandatory minicamp.

“No, he’s going to work,’’ Henry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “He’s always in condition. You’ve got to save him from himself when he’s practicing because he’ll just go and go and go. He’s like the young person with the ball. If there’s a ball being thrown or kicked, he wants it. He wants to play. So even in the course of practice, the offense may not be going, the defense is going, he’s doing something. He’s a busybody that way.”

Beckham is only 26 and entering his sixth season, which is one of the reasons Henry said he believes Beckham’s best days are ahead of him.

“He works hard at it,’’ Henry said. “If you look throughout his career in the first five years and what he’s done, most people don’t realize missing the first four games as a rookie [with a pulled hamstring] and to be on the path and to do what he’s doing, not too many people have done that.”

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, averaged 78 catches for 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns with the Giants. The Browns traded for him believing, like Henry, that Beckham’s best is yet to come.