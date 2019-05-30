Chad Kelly: “I am going to keep on bouncing back”

Getty Images

The Colts are serving as Chad Kelly‘s latest last chance.

And for his part, Kelly seems to realize that, or is at least saying the things that would indicate it.

The former Broncos, former Ole Miss, former Clemson, former Last Chance U quarterback with a long string of off-field incidents is getting a shot in OTAs with the Colts, serving as their fourth quarterback while starter Andrew Luck is on the shelf with a calf strain.

He was drafted by the Broncos on the recommendation of his uncle, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, and that link probably didn’t hurt with Colts coach and Jim’s longtime backup quarterback Frank Reich either.

But after being released by the Broncos following a weird trespassing arrest, Chad Kelly wasn’t sure he’d get another shot.

“I was living in Buffalo, living in my parents’ basement,” Kelly said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “Just reflecting, reading the Bible, reading testimonies, just reading different things to kind of clear my brain, to kind of refocus. To understand that you are lucky to play this great game – 20 years of hard work can be gone just like that. I have had two ACLs.

“I have had multiple shakeups, but you know what, one thing is I am going to keep on bouncing back. Whether it’s yesterday, tomorrow, whatever the future might hold, but I am going to hit it straight on.”

He made multiple religious references, which ought to play well with Reich (an ordained minister), and Reich said he spoke with Jim Kelly prior to bringing Chad in.

“Whenever you take a person in Chad’s situation, it’s a case-by-case basis,” Reich said. “I felt like, from the tape that we saw, what the scouts thought [and] what we saw looking at the tape, the vetting that we did, the people we talked to, it just felt like we would give Chad a chance here to come in and compete as the fourth guy coming in and felt comfortable at that point with it.”

With his long list of troubles, Chad won’t be able to trade on his uncle’s name many more times, and his shot with the Colts is likely slim to begin with, as they have an entrenched backup in Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker ahead of him on the depth chart.