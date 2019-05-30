Chiefs say Damien Williams is their starting running back

Getty Images

When the Chiefs signed Carlos Hyde this offseason, some thought he’d step in as the No. 1 running back on the roster. The coaching staff doesn’t see it that way.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy said today that Damien Williams, who took over the starting job after Kareem Hunt was cut last year, will remain atop the depth chart.

“Damien Williams is our starter. We expect him to excel in that role,” Bienemy said, via Brandon Kiley of 610 Sports in Kansas City.

In the five games he started (three at the end of the regular season and two in the postseason), Williams totaled 572 yards from scrimmage. That average of 114.4 yards per start is actually slightly better than Hunt, who had totaled 1,202 yards in 11 games, an average of 109.3 yards per game, before he was released.

The Chiefs’ offense really didn’t miss Hunt last year, and there’s no reason to think Williams can’t continue to perform well in an offense that’s tailor made for running backs to put up good numbers.