Cowboys confident red-zone production will improve

Scott Linehan no longer is the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. A big reason for his departure was the team’s failure to convert in the red zone last season.

The Cowboys ranked only 29th in red-zone offense, getting 24 touchdowns and 16 field goals in 50 chances inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

“Yeah, I mean it’s definitely a bigger focus,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “We changed some things up for one, so we’re not going to sit here and beat our heads against the wall, worried about what we did last year. We know we’re going to be better all the way around. We’re going to have bigger plays from outside the red zone, and we’re going to score within the red zone.”

The Cowboys began installing their red-zone plays this week.

One of the biggest criticisms of Linehan was his failure to make running back Ezekiel Elliott a bigger part of the red-zone offense. That is expected to change with Kellen Moore now in charge of the play calling.

“It’s simply execute,” the new offensive coordinator said. “Naturally, you’re going to look at it, and you’re going to say, ‘Hey, we like certain things we’ve done, but maybe we need to explore some other things.’ I think that’s just the start of it. . . .It gives you an opportunity to maybe put some stuff out there that maybe you haven’t done before. See what you like. See what you don’t like. Tweak things.

“We’ve just got to get better down there. We’ve got to execute. We’ve got to run the football and take advantage of 21 [Elliott] and 4 [Prescott].”