Darrell Bevell will ask Matthew Stafford to do things he hasn’t done before

Getty Images

New Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has some changes in store to an offense that struggled in Detroit last year.

Bevell said he’s going to have Matthew Stafford playing like he hasn’t so far in his NFL career.

“I’m going to ask Matthew to do things that he hasn’t done before and try to challenge him in a way that I think can push him to get better,” Bevell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But then obviously I need to tailor things for him to make sure that what he feels like he does well, that we’re able to as well. He’s been really receptive to that.”

What, specifically, does Bevell want Stafford to do differently? Unsurprisingly, Bevell doesn’t want to advertise that to the Lions’ opponents.

“I think we’ll just leave that out there and let you see if it looks any different,” Bevell said.

Ultimately, what Detroit really wants the Lions to do is something they haven’t done so far in their decade with Stafford as the starting quarterback: Win a playoff game.