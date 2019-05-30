Darren Sproles taking his time deciding whether to play

Getty Images

In March, free agent running back Darren Sproles said he would decide in May whether to play this season or retire. May is almost over, and no decision seems to be imminent.

Instead, it appears that Sproles will take his time and see whether the right offer comes from the right team, even if that offer doesn’t come until June, July or August. Adam Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic that Sproles would ideally play somewhere he’s played before.

“I think he’d like to go back to one of the teams he’s played for in the past, the Eagles, the Saints, or the Chargers,” Schefter said. “I think at the appropriate time when a team comes calling, he will be willing to listen to what they have to say. Right now, it’s not like he thinks, ‘I got to be at OTAs in Philadelphia or OTAs in New Orleans’ . . . if somebody wants him at the appropriate time, I think he’ll be enticed to wind up playing.”

Sproles will turn 36 on June 20 and will be the second-oldest running back in the NFL this year, behind only Frank Gore, if he plays. Sproles hasn’t stayed as healthy as Gore, managing to play in just nine games over the last two seasons. But there will still be teams interested in his services, if he decides he wants to come back.