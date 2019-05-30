David Johnson loves the running room he’ll have in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense

AP

New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was known at Texas Tech for a pass-first offense, but that doesn’t mean a running back can’t get plenty of action in it — and that’s exactly what Cardinals running back David Johnson is expecting.

Johnson said he could see himself having the kind of production in Kingsbury’s offense that he had in 2016, when he led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage.

“It’s been going great. I think it’s going to be a really good offense,” Johnson said, via ArizonaSports.com. “I think it’ll be similar to 2016 but probably more shotgun’s our home, which is good because I did that in college and we had a running quarterback. I think I’ll be utilized as a running back and receiver. I think it’s going to be really helpful, only having to worry about one guy trying to tackle you as opposed to three, four guys loading the box.”

The Cardinals hired Kingsbury to be an offensive innovator, and in Johnson they have a big-play threat who should have plenty of opportunities.