Derek Wolfe is “falling in love” with Vic Fangio’s defense

AP

When last we heard from Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, he was praising new coach Vic Fangio as a leader. Now, Wolfe is praising Fangio’s defensive scheme.

“Falling in love with the defense actually,” Wolfe told reporters on Thursday. “Last time I felt this was when I was first introduced to Wade [Phillips’] defense. I almost feel like I was born to play this defense. I was telling my wife that last night. She was like, ‘You know, it’s your contract year, where are we going to be?’ This and that. I feel like I was born for this defense, so I don’t think we have anything to worry about.”

So what does he like about the Fangio defense?

“It’s just, alignment-wise, it’s like it’s old-school defense where you line up and you beat the guy in front of you,” Wolfe said. “We’re going to be moving. You beat him, beat him, beat him, and then next thing you know we’re slanting somewhere and moving around and misdirecting. As far as the pass-rush game goes, we have some really fun pass-rush games that are just different. Things that aren’t just me setting things up for everybody else. It’s actually a little bit of the opposite. I can actually get to get back there and make some plays and vice-versa. Taking guys like me and Von [Miller]. How many guys in the league have been working for eight years, working right beside each other for eight years? The kind of chemistry that him and I have, they could just mix and match so many different things because a lot of the times we just use hand signals and just looks. He looks at me a certain way and I know he’s like, ‘Hey, go.’ I’m like, ‘All right, I’m going to hit this B-gap.’ There’s no way for an offensive lineman to be preparing for that. Then when we have all this other extra stuff that we have its going to really switch things up.”

Wolfe explained that the secondary will have to play less man coverage, reducing the pressure they’ll face.

“Now linebackers are in coverage,” Wolfe said. “Outside linebackers are in coverage. Some of the things are like the D-line has to get there this time. It’s on you guys. The responsibility is spread around. It’s not just being put on one person or one guy or on group on the defense. It’s very team-oriented defense.”

It’s invigorating to just read about it. It’s hard not to look forward to watching it. Unless you play offense for the Raiders, Chargers, or Chiefs.