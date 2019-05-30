Eagles owner regrets giving Chip Kelly personnel control

Getty Images

The Chip Kelly era in Philadelphia is almost forgotten. Four years and a Super Bowl title later, the Eagles have become under Doug Pederson what they were expected to be with Kelly in charge.

Kelly went 26-21 in his almost three seasons, with the Eagles firing him before the Week 17 game in 2015.

Kelly wasn’t as big of a disaster as a coach as he was as a General Manager.

He took over full personnel control in January 2015, relegating Howie Roseman to the other side of the building. A year later, Roseman was back as the team’s executive vice president of football operations, and cleaning up Kelly’s mess.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie said giving Kelly personnel authority was necessary to see what he had in the coach. It didn’t take long to find out.

“I don’t regret the hiring of him because it was done with a really good thought process,” Lurie told Sheil Kapadia of TheAthletic.com. “But, yes, I would say I regret giving him the kind of authority I gave him, yeah. That’s an easy one.”