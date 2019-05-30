Earl Thomas practicing with Ravens this week

AP

The Ravens got a big piece of their defense on the field for this week’s organized team activities.

Safety Earl Thomas signed with the team in March, but was not a participant in on-field work in the offseason program as he recovered from the broken leg he suffered while playing for the Seahawks last season. That changed this week, however, and Thomas is now working with the rest of the team during practice.

The Ravens celebrated the step with a video on social media and head coach John Harbaugh indicated all looks well with the three-time All-Pro.

“He’s had a great week,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Great anticipation and great ability to cover ground. He shows up in the right spots on a regular basis. That’s what great safeties do. He’s done a great job.”

Hensley noted that Thomas is wearing a protective sleeve on his leg and that he “looked smooth” in a practice session open to the media.