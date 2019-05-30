Falcons don’t need to see Julio Jones to know he will be ready

Getty Images

Julio Jones is skipping the team’s organized team activities while awaiting a contract extension with the Falcons. The Pro Bowl receiver is expected to attend the mandatory minicamp June 11-13.

The Falcons know Jones will show up and look like he’s always looked.

“Julio hasn’t been here the last couple of years doing this type of stuff,” receivers coach Raheem Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We look forward to when he comes back. We love Julio. You know that. He knows we love him. We know he loves us.”

In the meantime, it’s a chance for the other receivers on the Falcons’ 90-player roster to get more snaps.

“It’s just an opportunity for more guys to show what they can do,” Morris said. “I don’t think you’re ever going to question what Julio can do. I don’t think anybody well. I just think they’re more opportunities for us to learn here.”