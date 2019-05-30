Freddie Kitchens: Odell Beckham missed “the offense” by skipping OTAs

AP

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said last month that he would have liked to have wide receiver Odell Beckham with the team for the voluntary portions of their offseason program, but understood why Beckham was training on his own and later said that it was important for Beckham to join the team when he is “mentally ready to be here.”

The lack of rancor about Beckham’s absence doesn’t mean Kitchens feels the wideout will be on the same page with his teammates once he arrives for next week’s mandatory minicamp. Kitchens was asked on Wednesday what Beckham missed by staying away from the team.

His answer was short, but it covered plenty of ground.

“A lot — the offense,” Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com.

The Browns have also been practicing without Jarvis Landry because of an injury, so there’s catching up to do for both of the team’s top wideouts before Week One arrives.