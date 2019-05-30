Free agent Tre Boston “at peace” with waiting for teams to “stop playing games”

Getty Images

Safety Tre Boston aired his frustration with the offers he’s received as a free agent in early April and things have not changed much with May coming to an end.

Boston was on SiriusXM NFL Radio and said that he believes his play warrants the same kind of contracts that players like Adrian Amos and Lamarcus Joyner received from the Packers and Raiders this offseason. It’s a similar spot to the one he was in last year before signing with the Cardinals in July and Boston said he’s going to wait for teams to “stop playing games” before signing anywhere this year.

“I know I’m worth every dollar those guys are getting paid,” Boston said. “The stats say it, you can’t say it’s not, but, for me, it’s about being at peace with where I’m at. Even though the stats say I might be there, if they’re not paying me that then I will wait until it comes a time where I need to sign and they feel comfortable that I’m worth that.”

Boston said he believes “eventually people are going to come around,” but he’s played on one-year contracts for the last two seasons so it’s hardly guaranteed that anyone will develop the appetite for a bigger deal.