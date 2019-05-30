Gerald McCoy to visit Panthers on Friday

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy‘s first visit outside the AFC North has been set for Friday.

Word on Wednesday was that McCoy would visit with the Panthers and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that McCoy will meet with the team to close out the week. McCoy has already met with the Browns and Ravens.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Thursday that the team still hopes to sign McCoy and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti sent a similar message to the team’s season ticket holders on Wednesday, but McCoy’s continued availability and visits make it clear that they haven’t made him an offer he can’t refuse.

The Panthers will get that chance on Friday after spending the last nine seasons facing him as a member of the Buccaneers. If they can make McCoy the winning offer, he’ll get two chances to face off against his former team during the regular season.