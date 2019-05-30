Henry Anderson: Practice tussles good for Jets’ “new culture”

AP

After the Jets hired Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator, head coach Adam Gase said on PFT that he was looking forward to pitting the offense against Williams’ defense in practice.

Gase said the competitiveness between the two coaches would make “practices the difference maker for us is, it’s going to be like a game every day.” That competitiveness was in evidence on Wednesday as tempers flared at the team’s organized team activity.

George Willis of the New York Post reports that left tackle Kelvin Beachum and linebacker Jordan Jenkins briefly scuffled and that safety Jamal Adams exchanged unpleasantries with wide receiver Josh Bellamy a short time later. Given the restrictions on contact at this point in the calendar, some of the actions may draw a look from the league even as the team takes a positive from it.

“It’s good for us because we’re trying to instill a new culture especially on the defense,” defensive lineman Henry Anderson said. “We’re trying to bring some new energy and a different style of play on this defense: high energy, really passionate. That’s what we want to be every day.”

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams thinks having the two coaches going at it “trickles down to the players” and creates “healthy” competition. Keeping that spirit while making sure the players remain healthy will be something for the Jets to keep an eye on as the intensity ramps up this summer.