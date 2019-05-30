Jags won’t be dropping Josh Allen into coverage much

Getty Images

Jaguars rookie Josh Allen had 21.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks during his final season at Kentucky and that ability to get to the passer helped make him the seventh overall pick in the draft.

While Allen’s pass rushing skills paved his way to the NFL, he did show that he’s able to drop into coverage during his time as an outside linebacker with the Wildcats. That is not something Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash is planning to ask him to do as a professional.

“Josh Allen was drafted to be a defensive end. … He did a real nice job of dropping in college,” Wash said, via the team’s website. “I can’t honestly say being a [former] D-Line [coach] that I get too excited about a 15-sack guy dropping into coverage. Hopefully, you won’t see too damned much of that.”

It would be a surprise if the Jaguars weren’t planning on turning Allen loose as much as possible and the lives of those who are dropping into coverage will be made easier if Allen proves as adept at creating pressure as he was in college.