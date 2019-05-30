Jaguars expected to sign Terrelle Pryor

Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor will soon have another NFL job.

Pryor, the quarterback-turned-receiver who briefly showed promise with a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2016 but has bounced around the league with little success since then, is expected to sign with the Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Jaguars worked Pryor out yesterday and apparently liked what they saw. One advantage for Pryor is that he’ll already be familiar with Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo’s playbook: Pryor played for the Browns in 2015, when DeFilippo was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator.

Last year Pryor played two games for the Bills (catching two passes) and six games for the Jets (catching 14 passes).

Pryor, who will turn 30 in June, had his best season in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards. Previously a quarterback for the Raiders, Pryor threw for 1,798 yards in 2013 and is one of only two players in NFL history with a 1,000-yard season both passing and receiving.