Jason Witten knows he faces questions and must prove he still can play

AP

In 2017, Jason Witten played 98.4 percent of the offensive snaps, averaging 66 snaps per game. He and the Cowboys haven’t formulated a plan yet for how much he will play this season in his return from a one-year retirement, but it won’t be 98.4 percent of the snaps.

Witten could play a role similar to that of Antonio Gates with the Chargers last season. Gates averaged 22.8 snaps per game, which was 36.6 percent of the plays last season.

“I think any competitor when you’re not out on the football field, that’s a challenge,” Witten said. “That’d be crazy if I’d think that wouldn’t be a challenge. We talked through a lot of different things. I can’t control all of that stuff. My job when I made this decision was to physically get back. That’s been my challenge every day when I wake up.”

Witten, 37, has made 11 Pro Bowls. He returns as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in games played, receptions and receiving yards.

Witten knows none of that means anything this season.

“There’s a lot of questions out there about me, too,” Witten said. “I’m anxious to go prove that I can play. But I also know that may not include every play and every snap. They’ll make those decisions. Those coaches work long hours. They’re smart. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Jason [Garrett] and the program he’s built here and who he is as a man and a coach. I can’t worry about how that plays out. My job is to kind of make it tough on him. We all benefit if that’s the case.”