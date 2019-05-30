Jets G.M. search heats up this weekend

AP

The Jets’ search for a new General Manager will heat up this weekend, with one more interview beyond the two which were previously reported.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly is scheduled to interview in the coming days, along with Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer (who will interview today), and Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas.

It’s unclear at the moment if the other two candidates they’ve expressed interest in — Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot — will interview. Paton has turned down chances to interview with the Jets in 2013 and 2015.

Cimini also mentioned the possibility of adding more candidates to the mix, but they could move quickly with who they have lined up now.

Both Douglas and Kelly have relationships with coach/acting G.M. Adam Gase, and Kelly satisfies the Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview a minority candidate.