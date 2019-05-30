Josh Rosen sees similarities, challenges in Dolphins offense

AP

When discussing the challenges of learning his latest new offense, Josh Rosen invoked the name of the best modern quarterback.

He also said it reminds him of an offense some fans would rather forget.

Via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Rosen said that in learning what new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea wanted him to do, the goal was to become like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“You see Tom at the line of scrimmage — Brady — and he’s orchestrating traffic,” Rosen said. “He’s doing everything super fluidly because he’s been in the offense for so many years. You can only hope to get somewhere close to that fluidity. This offense puts a lot on the quarterback, and I enjoy that.”

O’Shea worked under Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels, so the systems ought to share many qualities. But Rosen said it also reminded him of what he learned briefly under Mike McCoy, who was fired from his job as Cardinals offensive coordinator six games into Rosen’s rookie season.

McCoy worked for McDaniels in Denver, and has evolved over the years, from his days as a West Coast offense quarterback, to becoming more of a disciple of the Don Coryell-style in Carolina under Dan Henning. But in Arizona, the offense was just bad, and not the kind of train wreck you should blame on any individual or concept.

“That tree kinda falls here,” Rosen said of the coaching circle. “They just put a lot on the quarterback. Operationally, when all the responsibilities are sort of under one roof, and it’s all under the quarterback, once you get it down, you can go quickly.

“The thing is you got to get it down, and I’m in the process.”

If nothing else, Rosen should be used to the process. O’Shea’s his sixth offensive coordinator in five seasons, so he’s been forced to learn and learn quickly.