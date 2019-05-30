Kyle Williams eliminated in Round of 16 in U.S. Amateur Four-Ball tournament

Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams and partner Greg Berthelot made it to the match play portion of the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship before bowing out in the Round of 16.

The 2019 championship was contested over five days at Bandon Dunes Resort in Bandon, Ore. on the Pacific Dunes and Old Macdonald courses. The field consisted of 128 two-man teams that played 36 holes of stroke play in better ball format over the first two days with the top 32 teams advancing to match play.

Williams and Berthelot qualified for the event in March by taking medalist honors with an 8-under par 64 at the Country Club of Louisiana. The tandem shot 4-under par 66 on day one on the par 70 layout at Pacific Dunes and a 6-under par 65 on day two on the par 71 of Old Macdonald for a combined 10-under par showing that left them in a tie for seventh after the stroke play portion of the event.

As the eighth seed, Williams and Berthelot recorded a 4&3 victory in the first round of match play over Andrew Grayson and Liam Purslowe to advance before losing 5&3 to Bobby Leopold and Tyler Cooke in the round of 16.

Todd Mitchell and Scott Harvey combined for a 2&1 win over Logan Shuping and Blake Taylor in the final on Wednesday.

Williams announced his retirement from the Bills at the end of last season after 13 years with in Buffalo.