Laquon Treadwell’s big dreams remain despite unsatisfying start to career

Getty Images

Laquon Treadwell has made only 56 catches for 517 yards and one touchdown in his first three seasons. The Vikings, not surprisingly, declined to pick up his fifth-year option for 2020.

Treadwell faces a prove-it season, but that hasn’t changed his goals no “matter what the circumstances look like or what it looks like on the outside.”

“I always dreamed about staying with one team, going to the Hall of Fame and putting my mark on one team and building and being a guy who the fans can relate to,” Treadwell said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The Vikings used the 23rd overall choice on Treadwell in 2016, and he has not come close to living up to his draft status.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

“I have enough motivation,” Treadwell said. “If you want to add that on, you can, but I have enough motivation. I haven’t had the best of my years here, and I just look forward to making something of this year and adding to this team and helping us win a Super Bowl.”