NFL reportedly will be easing its alcohol policy

Getty Images

Drink up.

The NFL reportedly will be softening restrictions on its alcohol policy. According to Mark Burns of MorningConsult.com (via SportsBusiness Daily), the league has communicated to all teams a revised policy. The news came in an email sent to the 32 franchises on Tuesday.

Under the new version of the policy, beers that partner with teams will be permitted to use images of players when marketing their products.

The revised policy also will allow liquor brands to use team logos, with those distilled spirits being known as the “official” whisky, tequila, vodka, whatever of the team in question. Wines will receive similar treatment.

It’s yet another money grab by the league, and there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s revenue that the league has left on the table for far too long, and now teams and players can get paid for their connection to a product that can legally be purchased and consumed.

And maybe it’s only a matter of time before marijuana dispensaries can do the same thing.