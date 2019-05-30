NFL reportedly will be easing its alcohol policy

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Drink up.

The NFL reportedly will be softening restrictions on its alcohol policy. According to Mark Burns of MorningConsult.com (via SportsBusiness Daily), the league has communicated to all teams a revised policy. The news came in an email sent to the 32 franchises on Tuesday.

Under the new version of the policy, beers that partner with teams will be permitted to use images of players when marketing their products.

The revised policy also will allow liquor brands to use team logos, with those distilled spirits being known as the “official” whisky, tequila, vodka, whatever of the team in question. Wines will receive similar treatment.

It’s yet another money grab by the league, and there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s revenue that the league has left on the table for far too long, and now teams and players can get paid for their connection to a product that can legally be purchased and consumed.

And maybe it’s only a matter of time before marijuana dispensaries can do the same thing.

9 responses to “NFL reportedly will be easing its alcohol policy

  1. “It’s yet another money grab by the league, and there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s revenue that the league has left on the table for far too long, and now teams and players can get paid for their connection to a product that can legally be purchased and consumed.”

    Because the NFL doesn’t make enough money every year. How much is to much? The greed of the NFL and other major sports organizations is what is slowly ruining sports in America IMO.

  2. Let me see if I follow: the NFL should relax the alcohol rules because it has been “leaving money on the table.” (Even though using players in alcohol ads could eventually hurt the brand and lower revenue)

    But, according to PFT, the NFL should pull the plug on Hard Knocks rather than cash the checks from HBO.

    Personally, I’d rather see Hard Knocks than see players in beer ads.

  5. Broncos Stadium at Mile High is proud to introduce the other “Mile High Club” sponsored by Herban Underground.

  6. THIS league, under THIS commissioner, is once again taking hypocrisy to new levels heretofore unknown. Even Mitch McConnell cringes in the face of such events. While punishing players for their potential use of medical marijuana, they ENCOURAGE damaging use of opiods and alcohol not only by the players, but, in the case of alcohol, by the general public.

    Nice job Roger. 🙄

  8. For years players couldn’t associate themselves with alcohol products until they were retired..remember those classic Miller Lite commercials. I never understood that hypocrisy when beer ads were showing between every play on TV and ads were plastered throughout every stadium.

