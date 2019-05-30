Packers’ undrafted rookie Davis Koppenhaver quits football

Getty Images

Packers tight end Davis Koppenhaver has decided to leave the team and pursue a career outside of football, Michael Cohen of TheAthletic.com reports.

Koppenhaver, an undrafted rookie from Duke, signed with the team May 3.

He is the Blue Devils’ career leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end. In 41 career games, he caught 49 passes for 431 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Koppenhaver earned 2018 Academic All-ACC honors in addition to a 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-District pick.

He graduated from Duke in May 2018 with a degree in psychology and certificate in markets and management and currently is pursuing a master’s degree in management studies.