Patrick Mahomes studying playbook during severe storms

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 30, 2019, 7:21 AM EDT
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown he can be calm under pressure.

Even if that pressure is in the form of a tornado.

Via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes’ girlfriend shared a photo on social media of him sitting calmly and studying his playbook while severe storm warnings were in their area.

At least his dog seems to be watching the news to stay apprised of their safety (and probably tried to tell him that playing basketball at the local gym wasn’t a good idea either).

3 responses to “Patrick Mahomes studying playbook during severe storms

  1. The right kind of passion! Not kicking someone out of a hotel room, studying the playbook. This kid will go far.

  2. Gotta make a Brady comparison for that behavior. Brady is notorious for his study of playbook and film, he has a set up installed in his home because he actually sees it not as ‘work’ but as an enjoyable way to relax and unwind. That is unusual. Very few of us, even those terrific at our jobs, actually go so far as to view studying to do our jobs better as a way to relax and unwind from the day. In Brady’s case, having been that way for so long is cumulated in a guy with that incredibly fast recognition and decision making ability that carries him a lot more than any athletic skills. The comparison is be ause this is not the first time stuff has come out that shows Mahomes also has that ‘studies even to just relax at night’ trait. This will cumulate each year he plays so over time he will acquire that same recognize/react ability to as deadly a level as Brady has it and it will become a bigger factor than any athleticism he might have except unlike Brady Mahomes is athletic as hell.

