Patrick Mahomes studying playbook during severe storms

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown he can be calm under pressure.

Even if that pressure is in the form of a tornado.

Via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes’ girlfriend shared a photo on social media of him sitting calmly and studying his playbook while severe storm warnings were in their area.

At least his dog seems to be watching the news to stay apprised of their safety (and probably tried to tell him that playing basketball at the local gym wasn’t a good idea either).