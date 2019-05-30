Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football job: Wasn’t the right time

Getty Images

Peyton Manning spoke about the Jets General Manager job earlier this week and he discussed another job he’s been linked with this year on Thursday.

Manning said he never spoke directly with anyone from the Jets before or after they fired Mike Maccagnan this month, but he did have conversations with ESPN about joining the Monday Night Football booth after Jason Witten decided to return to the Cowboys. Manning turned down their overtures, which leaves Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland as the announcing team.

“I talked to the Monday Night Football folks,” Manning said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I enjoyed talking to the them. I had great conversation. It wasn’t the right time this year. Maybe it will never be.”

Manning didn’t expand on why this year wasn’t the right time for him to take on a broadcasting role, but the answer suggests it’s something he might be open to doing in the future. Many believe that’s also the case for a job running football operations for a team, so it seems likely that Manning’s going to continue to be around the NFL in a significant way whichever path he chooses to follow in the future.