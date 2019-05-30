Raiders sign D.J. Killings

Getty Images

The Raiders opened up a roster spot by waiving fullback Ryan Yurachek this week and they filled it by adding a defensive back to the roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has signed defensive back D.J. Killings.

Killings was waived by the Colts a couple of weeks ago to end his second stint with the team. He also spent time with them in 2018 and has had stints with the Patriots, Eagles and Packers since entering the league in 2017. He was on Indianapolis’ active roster for a spell, but has not seen any regular season action.

Killings had 99 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack and five interceptions over four years at UCF.