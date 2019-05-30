Report: Bills rookie Tyrel Dodson arrested for domestic violence

Getty Images

Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson was reportedly arrested on Sunday after a domestic violence accusation.

TMZ.com reports that the arrest was the result of a fight between Dodson and his girlfriend on Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to the police report, Dodson threw up in his girlfriend’s bedroom after drinking too much, resulting in an argument during which Dodson shoved her against a wall and both Dodson and his girlfriend slapped each other. The report says she later locked herself inside her bathroom and told him to leave, but he broke down the door, causing the door to hit her in the head. She also claims he stole thousands of dollars in cash from her, but he was not charged for that.

Dodson faces three misdemeanor charges, for domestic violence, disorderly conduct and damage to property.

“We are aware of the incident involving Tyrel Dodson last weekend,” the Bills told TMZ in a statement. “We have been looking further into the matter and will continue to gather information as the legal process continues.”

An undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, Dodson signed with the Bills three weeks ago, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bills cut him soon.