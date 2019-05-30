Report: Cam Newton has begun throwing a football

AP

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said last week he was “very optimistic” quarterback Cam Newton would be throwing by training camp. He was right.

Newton has started throwing overhand with a regulation football, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

It is another step in Newton’s rehab from arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder in January.

Newton remains on schedule to participate in workouts at training camp, but the Panthers are going to take a deliberate approach in his return to practice. With the season opener not until Sept. 8, there is no reason to rush his return.

It was clear Newton couldn’t throw the ball downfield late last season, and he sat out the final three games after a 6-2 unraveled in a seven-game losing streak. Newton, 30, passed for 3,395 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2018.